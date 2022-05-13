Große und kleine Störenfriede : Von Kunstschnee und Flitzern - Die größten Pannen und Aufreger beim ESC

Düsseldorf Aufwendige Technik, spektakuläre Bühnenshows - der ESC ist bis ins Detail geplant, doch nicht immer läuft alles glatt. Von peinlichen Versprechern, Flitzern und anderen Pannen.

Wenn im Vorfeld des Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) etwas schiefläuft, kann es noch behoben werden oder Plan B muss her. So wie für die Veranstaltung in Turin 2022. Die aufwendige Bühne mit ihren Bögen und Scheinwerfern auf der einen und LED-Dioden auf der anderen Seite sollte das Publikum entzücken. Zu schwache Motoren verhinderten dies laut Berichten. Das Ganze musste verworfen werden und die Künstlerinnen und Künstler kurzfristig umdisponieren. Ärgerlich, aber schlimmer wäre es gewesen, wenn die Bühne während der Show versagt hätte.

Wenn aber Unvorhergesehenes während der Show passiert, dann kann es mitunter peinlich werden, für Schreckmomente oder Schlagzeilen sorgen. Solch einen Schreckmoment hatte wohl der spanische Sänger Daniel Diges bei seinem Auftritt in Oslo 2010 als ihm die zweifelhafte Ehre zuteil wurde, die Bekanntschaft mit dem prominenten Flitzer Jimmy Jump zu machen. Sicherheitskräfte drängten den Katalanen wieder in den Zuschauerraum. The Show must go on. Der spanische Sänger durfte seinen Beitrag am Ende wiederholen, belegte aber trotzdem nur Platz 15.

Manchmal können auch klitzekleine Dinge Störungen verursachen. Eine winzige Kunstschneeflocke verirrte sich 2012 in Baku beim Auftritt der schwedischen Sängerin Loreen in ihren Hals. Die Sängerin musste husten, sang weiter und gewann sogar.