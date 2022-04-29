Comeback nach zehn Jahren : „Gangnam Style“-Sänger Psy mit neuem Album

Seoul Sein Hit „Gangnam Style“ machte ihn berühmt. Zehn Jahre später feiert der südkoreanische Popmusiker Psy sein Comeback mit dem Album „Psy 9th“.

Zehn Jahre nach seinem Überraschungshit „Gangnam Style“ hat der südkoreanische Popmusiker Psy sein neuntes Album herausgebracht. Fünf Jahre ließ sich der mittlerweile 44-jährige Rapper für sein Comeback mit „Psy 9th“ Zeit. 2017 war sein achtes Album erschienen. Für sein neues Werk habe er sich lange Zeit genommen, einige der Begleitvideos zu den Stücken seien bereits vor zwei bis drei Jahren produziert worden, sagte Psy laut der nationalen Nachrichtenagentur Yonhap am Freitag bei einer Werbeveranstaltung für das Album in Seoul.

Für das Stück „That That“ arbeitete Psy mit dem Sänger Suga von der bekannten südkoreanischen Boygroup BTS zusammen. Suga habe das Stück mitproduziert, twitterte Psy. Auch singt Suga in dem Lied, das Rap-Einlagen mit elektronischen Tanzbeats verbindet. Dazu gibt es ein skurriles Begleitvideo im Western-Ambiente mit einem tanzenden Psy. Darin deutet dieser auch Tanzbewegungen aus seinem berühmten Clip zu „Gangnam Style“ an. Das Stück hatte weltweit Clubgänger dazu motiviert, in der Art Psys ihre Hände über Kreuz zu halten und mit gespreizten Beinen auf und ab zu hopsen. Der offizielle Clip wurde mit bisher mehr als 4,4 Milliarden Klicks zum Youtube-Hit.