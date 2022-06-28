Musik-Festival : Alle wichtigen Infos zum Bochum Total 2022

Bochum Unter dem Motto „Heute sehen, was man morgen hört“ wird in diesem Jahr wieder das Musikfestival Bochum Total veranstaltet. Unter freiem Himmel können sich die Besucher auf Livemusik freuen. Die wichtigsten Infos im Überblick.

Wann und wo findet Bochum Total 2022 statt?

Wie viel kostet der Eintritt?

Wie viele Bühnen gibt es?

Wer tritt beim Bochum Total 2022 auf?

Akzent One & Lucky Lou, Alex Mofa Gang, Amilii, Andy Brings und Band, BenjRose, Big Shrimp Ace, Blinker, Boppin'B, Bring Your Own Beer, Captain Disko, David Pfeffer, Deine Cousine, Die Feuersteins, Die Lieferanten, Duo Diagonal, Emily Roberts, Elena Rud, Esther Graf, Fløre, Helmut Sanftenschneider, Horst Wegener, Janou, Jupiter Jones, Klowdy, Kochkraft durch KMA, Kuult, Leopold, Long Distance Calling, Mael & Jonas, Mambo Kurt, Moncrieff, Mo Torres, Olympya, Pablo Brooks, Pamela Falcon meets Bastian Korn, Philine Sonny, Pyogenesis, Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys, Samuel Hope, Schimmerling, Sinplus, The Black River Roots, The Drug, The Magic Mumble Jumble, The Narrator, The Woodentops, Tim Kamrad, Unplaces, Wahnschaffe, Yasola, ZSK,