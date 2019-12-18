Hype-Sängerin : Billie Eilish überrascht Fans an ihrem 18. Geburtstag mit diesem Video

Los Angeles An ihrem 18. Geburtstag hat die amerikanische Sängerin Billie Eilish („Bad Guy“) ihre Fans mit einem Kindervideo überrascht. Das ist auf dem Instagram-Video zu sehen.

Die gefeierte Künstlerin postete am Mittwoch auf Instagram Aufnahmen, in denen sie als kleines Mädchen zu sehen ist. „Hi, mein Name ist Billie und ich werde jetzt einen Song spielen, den ich mir mit dieser Gitarre ausgedacht habe“, sagt die kleine Billie in einer Szene stolz in die Kamera.

Im März hatte Eilish ihr Debütalbum „When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?“ herausgebracht. Bei der Verleihung der American Music Awards im November wurde sie als beste Alternative-Rock-Künstlerin gekürt. Für die Grammys (Verleihung am 26. Januar) erhielt sie sechs Nominierungen.