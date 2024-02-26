Fotos Das sind die Close-up Photographer des Jahres 2023
Close-up-Fotograf des Jahres 2023 und Gewinner der Kategorie „Animals“ ist Csaba Daróczi mit „The Bird of The Forest“.
Mit "Small Wonders" gewinnt Carlos Pérez Naval die Auszeichnung Young Close-up Photographer of the Year.
In der Kategorie „Butterflies & Dragonflies“ gewinnt Csaba Daróczi mit „The Wedding Guest“.
Simon Theuma gewinnt in der Kategorie „Underwater“ mit dem Foto „Dreamtime“.
"Reflexion" wurde als bestes Foto in der Kategorie „Plants“ ausgezeichet. Es stammt von Ria Bloemendaal.
Gerhard Vlcek gewinnt die Rubrik „Micro Captions“ mit diesem Foto. Der Titel lautet „Beach Grass".
Die Kategorie „Landscape“ gewinnt Csaba Darócz mit "Undertow".
"Jumping Stick" gewinnt die Kategorie „Invertebrate Portrait Captions“, der Fotograf ist Tibor Molnar.
René Krekels gewinnt die Kategorie „Insects“ mit „Wood Ants Firing Acid Secretion“.
„Asymmetrical Threads“ stammt von Elizabeth A. Kazda und räumte in der Rubrik " Human Made Captions" den ersten Platz ab.
Mit „The Ice Crown“ gewinnt Barry Webb die Kategorie „Fungi“.