John Lennons Sohn singt erstmals „Imagine“ : „Seine Texte spiegeln unseren Wunsch nach Frieden“

Julian Lennon (59) ist der Sohn von John Lennon und dessen erster Ehefrau Cynthia Powell. Foto: AFP/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Düsseldorf Eine Gesellschaft ohne Religion, Hass oder Besitz – über diese Vorstellung sang John Lennon in „Imagine“. Seit der Veröffentlichung des Songs wurde er etliche Male gecovert, nur von seinem Sohn Julian Lennon nicht. Bis jetzt.

Er hat es nie öffentlich singen wollen, das ikonische Lied seines verstorbenen Vaters – es sei denn, das „Ende der Welt“ stehe bevor. Nun veröffentlicht Julian Lennon, Sohn von John Lennon und dessen erster Ehefrau Cynthia Powell, ein Video, in dem er die Friedenshymne „Imagine“ zum ersten Mal selbst singt. Der Grund: eine „unvorstellbare Tragödie“, der Krieg in der Ukraine.

„Als Mensch und als Künstler fühlte ich mich gezwungen, so bedeutungsvoll wie möglich zu reagieren. Also habe ich heute zum allerersten Mal das Lied meines Vaters, 'Imagine', öffentlich aufgeführt", schreibt der Musiker auf Instagram. Dort postet er ein Video, in dem ein Tonstudio voller Kerzen zu sehen ist. Inmitten des Lichtermeers: Julian Lennon. Er präsentiert seine eigene gefühlvolle Interpretation des Kultsongs. Begleitet von einer Akustikgitarre singt er von einer Gesellschaft ohne Religion, Hass oder Besitz. Zeilen eines Liedes, das zur Hymne der Friedensbewegung wurde.

Als John Lennon die Single am 11. Oktober 1971 veröffentlicht, sind es die Bilder aus dem Vietnamkrieg, die in den Menschen den Wunsch nach Frieden wecken. Der Song wird zum größten Erfolg in John Lennons Solo-Karriere und in den über 50 Jahren seit der Veröffentlichung von zahlreichen Künstlern gecovert – nur von seinem Sohn bislang nicht.

Warum also jetzt? „Seine Texte spiegeln unseren kollektiven Wunsch nach Frieden weltweit wider. Denn in diesem Song werden wir in einen Raum versetzt, in dem Liebe und Zusammengehörigkeit zu unserer Realität werden, wenn auch nur für einen Moment“, erklärt der Musiker. Der Song reflektiere laut Lennon das Licht am Ende des Tunnels, auf das wir alle hoffen.