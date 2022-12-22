Übersicht Oscars 2023 – Diese Filme stehen auf der Shortlist
Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Documentary Short Film
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
International Feature Film
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinien)
- Corsage (Österreich)
- Close (Belgien)
- Return to Seoul (Kambodscha)
- Holy Spider (Dänemark)
- Saint Omer (Frankreich)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Deutschland)
- Last Film Show (Indien)
- The Quiet Girl (Irland)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexiko)
- The Blue Caftan (Marokko)
- Joyland (Pakistan)
- EO (Polen)
- Decision to Leave (Südkorea)
- Cairo Conspiracy (Schweden)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don't Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
- „Time“ aus Amsterdam
- „Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)“ aus Avatar: The Way of Water
- „Lift Me Up“ aus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- „This Is A Life“ aus Everything Everywhere All at Once
- „Ciao Papa“ aus Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- „Til You’re Home“ aus A Man Called Otto
- „Naatu Naatu“ aus RRR
- „My Mind & Me“ aus Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- „Good Afternoon“ aus Spirited
- „Applause“ aus Tell It like a Woman
- „Stand Up“ aus Till
- „Hold My Hand“ aus Top Gun: Maverick
- „Dust & Ash“ aus The Voice of Dust and Ash
- „Carolina“ aus Where the Crawdads Sing
- „New Body Rhumba“ aus White Noise
Animated Short Film
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Live Action Short Film
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick