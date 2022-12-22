Übersicht Oscars 2023 – Diese Filme stehen auf der Shortlist

Music (Original Song)

- „Time“ aus Amsterdam

- „Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)“ aus Avatar: The Way of Water

- „Lift Me Up“ aus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- „This Is A Life“ aus Everything Everywhere All at Once

- „Ciao Papa“ aus Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

- „Til You’re Home“ aus A Man Called Otto

- „Naatu Naatu“ aus RRR

- „My Mind & Me“ aus Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

- „Good Afternoon“ aus Spirited

- „Applause“ aus Tell It like a Woman

- „Stand Up“ aus Till

- „Hold My Hand“ aus Top Gun: Maverick

- „Dust & Ash“ aus The Voice of Dust and Ash

- „Carolina“ aus Where the Crawdads Sing

- „New Body Rhumba“ aus White Noise