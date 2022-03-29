Ohrfeige bei der Oscar-Gala : Will Smith entschuldigt sich bei Chris Rock

Will Smith entschuldigt sich bei Chris Rock

Schauspieler Will Smith (r) "schlägt" Moderator Chris Rock auf der Bühne bei der 94. Verleihung der Academy Awards in Hollywood. Foto: dpa/Chris Pizzello

Los Angeles Mit einem Schlag ins Gesicht des Komikers Chris Rock hat Will Smith das Publikum der Oscar-Verleihung geschockt. Die Veranstalter wollen eine formelle Untersuchung einleiten. Nun entschuldigte sich der Hollywoodstar.

Der Schauspieler Will Smith hat sich bei dem Komiker Chris Rock für die Ohrfeige entschuldigt. Smith bat auch die Oscar-Akademie und Zuschauer um Verzeihung. Sein Verhalten bei der Preisverleihung in der Nacht zum Montag deutscher Zeit sei daneben gewesen, teilte Smith mit. Sein Benehmen passe nicht zu dem Mann, der er sein wolle.

Zuvor hatte die Oscar-Akademie mitgeteilt, dass sie eine Untersuchung zu der Ohrfeige eingeleitet habe. Nach einem Witz, den Rock über Smiths Frau Jada Pinkett Smith gemacht hatte, war der Schauspieler auf die Bühne im Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles gegangen und hatte Rock ins Gesicht geschlagen .

Kurz nach dem Vorfall war Smith mit dem Oscar für den besten Hauptdarsteller in dem Film "King Richard" ausgezeichnet worden. In der Dankesrede entschuldigte er sich unter Tränen bei den anderen Nominierten und den Organisatoren der Veranstaltung - nicht jedoch bei Rock persönlich.

„Gewalt in all ihren Formen ist giftig und zerstörerisch“, teilte Smith nun mit. „Mein Verhalten bei den Academy Awards gestern Abend war inakzeptabel und unverzeihlich. Witze auf meine Kosten sind Teil des Jobs, aber ein Witz über die Krankheit von Jada war zuviel für mich und ich habe emotional reagiert. Ich möchte mich gerne öffentlich bei dir, Chris, entschuldigen.“

Rock hatte Bezug auf Pinkett Smiths kahlrasierten Kopf genommen und gesagt: „Jada, ich liebe dich. "G.I. Jane 2", kann es nicht erwarten, den (Film) zu sehen, alles klar?“. Rock spielte damit auf den Film „G.I. Jane“ mit Demi Moore an. Moore hatte sich für ihre Rolle den Schädel kahlgeschoren. Pinkett Smith hatte 2018 öffentlich gemacht, dass sie an Alopezie leidet, einer mit Haarausfall verbundenen Hauterkrankung. Über ihren Umgang damit schrieb sie häufig in sozialen Medien.