Nach Ohrfeige bei Oscar-Gala : Jada Pinkett Smith äußert sich auf Instagram

Los Angeles Jada Pinkett Smith hat sich nach dem Oscar-Eklat ihres Ehemanns Will Smith öffentlich geäußert. Auf Instagram spricht sie von einer „Zeit der Heilung“. Zuvor hatte sich ihr Ehemann bereits entschuldigt.

Die 50-Jährige teilte am Dienstag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram ein Bild mit dem Schriftzug: „Dies ist eine Zeit der Heilung, und ich bin bereit dafür.“ Eine weitere Erklärung gab sie nicht ab. Zuvor hatte sich Will Smith bereits auf seinem Instagram-Profil für seinen Ausfall bei der Oscar-Gala entschuldigt, bei der er Komiker Chris Rock geohrfeigt hatte.

Rock hatte bei der Show am Sonntagabend auf der Bühne einen Witz über Jadas kahlgeschorenen Kopf gemacht. Die Schauspielerin verdrehte dabei die Augen. In der Vergangenheit hatte sie schon öfters über ihren krankheitsbedingten Haarausfall gesprochen. Die Veranstalter der Oscars verurteilten Smiths Handlungen und kündigten an, mögliche Konsequenzen zu prüfen.