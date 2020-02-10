Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/ERIC BARADAT Im berühmten Dolby-Theatre in Los Angeles werden zum 92. Mal die Oscars verliehen. Zahlreiche Stars zeigten sich auf dem roten Teppich. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Saoirse Ronan und Greta Gerwig im Gespräch. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Antonio Banderas war für die beste Hauptrolle nominiert. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Geena Davis und Sandra Oh. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher Diane Warren und Sandy Powell. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher „Game of Thrones“-Star Alfie Allen umarmt Archie Yates. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Vorjahresgewinner Mahershala Ali begrüßt Renee Zellweger. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Saoirse Ronan. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON „Joker“-Darsteller Joaquin Phoenix. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Superstar Leonardo Di Caprio. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Scarlett Johansson und Ehemann Colin Just. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Quentin Tarentino und Margot Robbie. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/Jordan Strauss Darf natürlich nicht fehlen: Brad Pitt. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Richard Shotwell Billie Eilish zum Beispiel. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Jordan Strauss Auch Schauspielerin Laura Dern flanierte über den roten Teppich. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Richard Shotwell Harvey Keitel mit Daphne Kastner. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Jordan Strauss Sigourney Weaver. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Jordan Strauss Gerard Butler posierte auf dem roten Teppich für die zahlreichen Fotografen. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Richard Shotwell Aurora. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Richard Shotwell Julia Butters (Once upon a Time in Hollywood). Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: dpa/Richard Shotwell Regina King, Vorjahresgewinnerin, auf dem roten Teppich. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Regisseur Todd Phillips und seine Frau Alexandra Kravetz. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher Janelle Monae im silbernen Kleid mit Kapuze. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Billie Eilish und ihr Bruder Finneas O’Connor. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Filmlegende Spike Lee. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher Waad Al-Kateab posiert vor der Oscar-Statue. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Jonathan Pryce posiert mit seiner Begleitung. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher „This is us“-Star Chrissy Metz. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Gerad Butler mit Morgan Brown. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON Roger Deakins und Frau Isabella James Purefoy Ellis. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher Der komplette Cast des Films „Parasite“. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher Brad Goreski (l.) und Billy Porter. Oscars 2020 - die Stars auf dem roten Teppich Foto: AP/John Locher Gewagter Ausschnit bei Blac Chyna. Hier finden Sie alle aktuellen News zu den Oscars im Liveblog. Auch interessant Fotos : Diese bekannten Menschen sind 2020 gestorben Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages Bundesliga 19/20 : Wolfsburg - Fortuna: die Düsseldorfer in der Einzelkritik Am Tag vorm Derby : Borussia trainiert vor Hunderten Fans zurück weiter