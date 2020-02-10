Überraschungsgast : Eminem bei den Oscars – von seinem Auftritt wusste niemand

Los Angeles Damit hatte niemand gerechnet – Rapper Eminem performte überraschend bei den diesjährigen Oscars seinen Song „Lose Yourself“. Für den Künstler gab es stehende Ovationen.

Die Verleihung des wichtigsten Filmpreises in Hollywood sorgt immer wieder für Überraschungen – in diesem Jahr in musikalischer Form. Mit dem unangekündigten Auftritt von Eminem bei der 92. Oscar-Verleihung in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag ist den Veranstaltern eine riesige Überraschung gelungen. 2003 hatte Eminem einen Oscar für seinen Rap-Song „Lose Yourself“ aus dem Film „8 Mile“ erhalten, 17 Jahre später performte er diesen nun auf der Bühne des Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. Die Schauspieler, Regisseure und Zuschauer wippten begeistert mit – obwohl der Auftritt offenbar ein Playback war.