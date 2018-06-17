Oscar-Akademie: Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern

Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern

  • Top Gun - übersetzt: „Kampf-Piloten spielen Beach-Volleyball“

  • Titanic - übersetzt: „unsinkbares Schiff tatsächlich sehr sinkbar“

  • E.T. - übersetzt: „Alien trifft Junge, geht heim“

  • Star Wars - übersetzt: „Rebellen-Abschaum hat einen Vaterkomplex“

  • Mission Impossible - übersetzt: „Offenbar war die Mission möglich“

  • Und täglich grüßt das Murmeltier - übersetzt: „Derselbe Tag wieder und wieder“