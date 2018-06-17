Oscar-Akademie: Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern

Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern Top Gun - übersetzt: „Kampf-Piloten spielen Beach-Volleyball“ Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern Titanic - übersetzt: „unsinkbares Schiff tatsächlich sehr sinkbar“ Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern E.T. - übersetzt: „Alien trifft Junge, geht heim“ Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern Star Wars - übersetzt: „Rebellen-Abschaum hat einen Vaterkomplex“ Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern Mission Impossible - übersetzt: „Offenbar war die Mission möglich“ Das sind Hollywood-Filme in nur fünf Wörtern Und täglich grüßt das Murmeltier - übersetzt: „Derselbe Tag wieder und wieder“ Auch interessant zurück weiter