Nach „Batgirl“-Aus​: Hauptdarstellerin Leslie Grace bedankt sich bei Fans​

Los Angeles Nach der überraschenden Streichung des „Batgirl“-Films hat sich Hauptdarstellerin Leslie Grace bei ihren Fans bedankt. Die Regisseure äußeren sich schockiert über das Film-Aus.

„An jeden „Batgirl“-Fan: Danke für die Liebe und den Glauben und dass ihr mir erlaubt habt, das Cape anzuziehen und - wie Babs am besten sagte - „meine eigene verdammte Heldin“ zu werden!“, schrieb die Schauspielerin über ihre Zeit in der Rolle als Barbara „Babs“ Gordon alias Batgirl. Am Dienstag war bekannt geworden, dass der bereits abgedrehte Film um die DC-Heldin weder im Kino noch von einem Streamingdienst veröffentlicht werden soll. Testvorführungen sollen bei Zuschauern negativ ausgefallen sein.