Britischer Schauspieler : Henry Cavill legt das Superhelden-Cape wieder um

Dieses von Warner Bros. Pictures veröffentlichte Werbefoto zeigt Henry Cavill als Superman in "Man of Steel". (Archivfoto) Foto: AP/Clay Enos

Berlin/London Bereits dreimal schlüpfte Cavill in die Rolle des vielleicht größten Superhelden der Comic-Geschichte. Jetzt machte der Brite ein weiteres Comeback als „Superman“ offiziell.

Der britische Schauspieler Henry Cavill kehrt nach eigenen Worten als Superman auf die Kinoleinwand zurück. In einem Instagram-Video verkündete der 39-Jährige, dass er erneut die Rolle des Superhelden spielen wird. „Ich wollte es offiziell machen, dass ich als Superman zurück bin“, sagte Cavill in dem Clip, der am Montag (Ortszeit) veröffentlicht wurde. Sein Cameo-Auftritt als Superman in dem Film „Black Adam“, der Ende vergangener Woche in die Kinos gekommen war, sei nur „ein kleiner Vorgeschmack“.