Im Video : Robert Pattinson zeigt sich erstmals als Batman

Los Angeles Im Sommer 2021 kommt der neue Batman-Film in die Kinos. Doch schon jetzt können Fans zum ersten Mal den neuen Fledermaus-Mann Robert Pattinson in seinem Kostüm sehen.

Erste Kostprobe von Robert Pattinson (33) als Batman: US-Regisseur Matt Reeves („Planet der Affen“) hat am Donnerstag ein kurzes Video von einem Kameratest mit dem britischen Schauspieler für seinen „The Batman“-Film ins Netz gestellt. Darin taucht der Fledermausmann mit schwarzer Maske aus dem Dunkeln langsam in rötlichem Licht auf.

Der Clip ist mit düsterer Musik vom Komponisten Michael Giacchino („Spider-Man: Far From Home“, „Jojo Rabbit“) unterlegt. Die Dreharbeiten mit dem „Twilight“-Star sind im Januar angelaufen. Der Film soll im Sommer 2021 in die Kinos kommen und die Jugendgeschichte des Superhelden erzählen.