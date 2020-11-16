Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Christoph Schroeter Schnellere Prozessoren, höhere Auflösung, noch mehr Kameras: So preisen Smartphone-Hersteller in der Regel ihre neuen Geräte an. Google verabschiedet sich bei seinem Top-Modell von diesem Rennen - und glänzt mit Software. Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Wie schon beim Pixel 4 setzt Google auch beim Pixel 5 auf eine Kamera mit zwei Objektiven... Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer ...ein Tele ist dieses Mal aber nicht dabei. Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Googles neues Flaggschiff ist das Pixel 5 (links) für 613 Euro. Etwas günstiger ist das 4a 5G (486 Euro). Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Alles wie immer: Die Kamera im Pixel 5 hat nicht die Spitzenauflösungen anderer Smartphones, macht aber trotzdem sehr gute Bilder. Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Aufs Wesentliche konzentriert: Mit dem Pixel 5 verabschiedet sich Google aus dem Hardware-Wettrüsten anderer Hersteller - und setzt stattdessen auf Software. Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Kompakte Variante: Das Display des Pixel 5 ist mit seinen 6 Zoll deutlich kleiner als bei anderen Spitzen-Androiden. Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Flaggschiff auf Sparkurs: Beim Pixel 5 hat Google auf viele Features verzichtet, die beim Vorgänger Pixel 4 noch mit an Bord waren. Das ist das Pixel 5 von Google Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer Größere und günstigere Alternative: Das Pixel 4a 5G (links) hat etwas mehr Display als das Pixel 5 (rechts). >>>Unseren Testbericht über das Pixel 5 lesen Sie hier. Auch interessant Fotos : Das Google Pixel 4a - einfach und gut Fotos : Das Google Pixel 4 XL - Smartphone für Sternengucker Fotos : Googles Neuheitenshow - Pixel 5 & 4a 5G, Google TV und Chromecast Fotos : Das Huawei Mate 30 Pro - Top-Android-Gerät ohne Google zurück weiter