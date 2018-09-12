Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Familienfoto: Größenmäßig ist das iPhone XR (Mitte) zwischen dem iPhone XS (links) und dem XS Max (rechts) angesiedelt. Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Verglaste Rückseite in verschiedenen Farben: Neben Gelb bietet Apple das iPhone XR in Rot, Blau, Orange, Schwarz und Weiß an. Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Das Display des neuen iPhone XR misst 6,1 Zoll. Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: AP/Richard Drew Damit liegt es in der Mitte zwischen dem iPhone XS und XS Max. Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Bunt und einäugig: Mit nur einer Weitwinkelkamera unterscheidet sich das iPhone XR (Mitte) deutlich von den mit Dualkameras ausgestatteten iPhones XS Max (links) und XS (rechts). Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Der Unschärfe-Effekt (Bokeh) funktioniert beim iPhone XR nur, wenn man echte Menschen vor der Linse hat. Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Tieferes Schwarz, sattere Farben: Das brillante OLED-HDR-Display des iPhone XS Max (links) sticht den LCD-Bildschirm des neuen iPhone XR (recht) aus. Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther Das Gehäuse des iPhone XR ist nach der Norm IP67 gegen Staub und Spritzwasser geschützt. Man kann es einfach abspülen - etwa wenn man einmal ein Getränk darauf verschüttet hat. Auch interessant Fotos : Apple iPhone - Bilder aller Modelle Fotos : Apple iPhone XS, XS Max & XR - das sind die neuen Modelle Fotos : iPhone XS und XS Max - gute Leistung, stolzer Preis Fotos : iPhone X - sehr gut und sehr teuer zurück weiter