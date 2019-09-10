Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AFP/JOSH EDELSON Lange war darüber spekuliert worden, jetzt ist es da. Am 10. September 2019 hat Apple das neue iPhone 11 vorgestellt. Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN Wie bereits vorher stark vermutet wurde, hat es drei Kameras auf der Rückseite. Standard-Brennweite, Teleobjektiv und Ultra-Weitwinkel. Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AP/Tony Avelar Für die Bildbearbeitung verbesserte Apple noch einmal den Prozessor der Geräte mit dem A13-Chip aus eigener Entwicklung. Nun sollen unter anderem auch Zeitlupen-Selfies mit der Front-Kamera der iPhones möglich sein. Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN Sonst ändert sich wenig. An den Seiten findet man die üblichen Schaltwippen. Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AP/Tony Avelar Das iPhone 11, das als Einstiegsmodell das aktuelle iPhone XR ersetzt, bekommt unter anderem einen Nacht-Modus, der für gute Bilder bei dunklen Lichtverhältnissen sorgen soll. Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN Fotos wie diese sollen mit dem neuen Gerät für jedermann möglich sein. Sie sieht das neue iPhone 11 aus Foto: AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN Boss Tim Cook während der Vorstellung in Cupertino. Auch interessant Fotos : Apple iPhone - Bilder aller Modelle Fotos : Apple iPhone XR - bunt und billiger Fotos : Apple iPhone XS, XS Max & XR - das sind die neuen Modelle Fotos : iPhone XS und XS Max - gute Leistung, stolzer Preis zurück weiter