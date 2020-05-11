11. Mai 2020 um 18:00 Uhr
Podcast „Coronavirus in NRW“
:
Politiker warnen vor Extremisten bei Corona-Demos
In diesem Podcast informieren wir täglich zur aktuellen Lage in NRW in Bezug auf die Corona-Pandemie.
Foto: Phil Ninh
Düsseldorf Die wirklich dunklen Seiten der Corona-Pandemie: Reichsbürger, Verschwörungstheoretiker und Neo-Nazis demonstrieren in deutschen Städten. Außerdem: Neue Zahlen zu Gewalt gegen Kindern in Deutschland. Verschlimmert sich das Problem in Corona-Zeiten?
Jeden Tag hören Sie bei uns den aktuellen Stand zur Corona-Pandemie in der Region, in Deutschland und der Welt.
Teilen Sie diesen Link oder schließen Sie ein RP+-Abo ab.
Den Podcast können Sie auch direkt über Ihr Podcast-Programm hören. Fügen Sie die URL https://aufwacher.podigee.io/feed/mp3 zu Ihren Podcast-Abos hinzu.
bei Spotify oder iTunes hören.
Sie haben Fragen zur Corona-Pandemie, die bislang unbeantwortet geblieben sind? Dann schreiben Sie uns! Sie erreichen uns per Mail an cvd@rp-online.de oder per Whatsapp.
Kontaktaufnahme via WhatsApp Sie können gerne Ihre Fragen auch via WhatsApp uns stellen (per Text oder Sprachnachricht). Die Telefonnummer: 0171 9038099. Sofern Sie uns eine Nachricht übermitteln, können wir diese unter Nennung des Vornamen des Absenders veröffentlichen. Zudem weisen wir Sie ausdrücklich darauf hin, dass etwaige Rechte Dritter berücksichtigt werden müssen. Wenn Sie uns Dateien über WhatsApp zusenden, dienen diese der redaktionellen Verwertung durch RPG und RPD. Sie räumen uns das einfache, inhaltlich, räumlich und zeitlich unbeschränkte Recht ein, die übermittelten Dateien (wie zum Beispiel Texte, Fotos, Audio, Video) für unsere Zwecke (redaktionell) zu nutzen.