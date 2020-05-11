Podcast „Coronavirus in NRW“ : Politiker warnen vor Extremisten bei Corona-Demos

In diesem Podcast informieren wir täglich zur aktuellen Lage in NRW in Bezug auf die Corona-Pandemie. Foto: Phil Ninh

Düsseldorf Die wirklich dunklen Seiten der Corona-Pandemie: Reichsbürger, Verschwörungstheoretiker und Neo-Nazis demonstrieren in deutschen Städten. Außerdem: Neue Zahlen zu Gewalt gegen Kindern in Deutschland. Verschlimmert sich das Problem in Corona-Zeiten?

Jeden Tag hören Sie bei uns den aktuellen Stand zur Corona-Pandemie in der Region, in Deutschland und der Welt. Sie mögen das Format und wollen uns unterstützen? Teilen Sie diesen Link oder schließen Sie ein RP+-Abo ab.

Den Podcast können Sie auch direkt über Ihr Podcast-Programm hören. Fügen Sie die URL https://aufwacher.podigee.io/feed/mp3 zu Ihren Podcast-Abos hinzu. Sie können den regulären Aufwacher auch direkt bei Spotify oder iTunes hören.

Sie haben Fragen zur Corona-Pandemie, die bislang unbeantwortet geblieben sind? Dann schreiben Sie uns! Sie erreichen uns per Mail an cvd@rp-online.de oder per Whatsapp.