28. April 2020 um 17:13 Uhr
Podcast „Coronavirus in NRW“
:
Schule in Schichten und Aufregung um die R-Zahl
In diesem Podcast informieren wir täglich zur aktuellen Lage in NRW in Bezug auf die Corona-Pandemie.
Foto: Phil Ninh
Düsseldorf Das abendliche Update zu Sars-CoV-2 in der Region zum Hören. Aufregung um die Reproduktionszahl: Zwischenzeitlich war sie auf 1,0 gestiegen. Wir sprechen über die aktuellen Infos vom Robert-Koch-Institut.
Außerdem: Demnächst sollen Schüler schichtweise in die Schulen kommen. Wir erklären, warum.
Den Podcast können Sie auch direkt über Ihr Podcast-Programm hören. Fügen Sie die URL https://aufwacher.podigee.io/feed/mp3 zu Ihren Podcast-Abos hinzu. Sie können den regulären Aufwacher auch direkt
bei Spotify oder iTunes hören.
Sie haben Fragen zur Corona-Pandemie, die bislang unbeantwortet geblieben sind? Dann schreiben Sie uns! Sie erreichen uns per Mail an cvd@rp-online.de oder per Whatsapp.
Kontaktaufnahme via WhatsApp
Sie können gerne Ihre Fragen auch via WhatsApp uns stellen (per Text oder Sprachnachricht). Die Telefonnummer: 0171 9038099. Sofern Sie uns eine Nachricht übermitteln, können wir diese unter Nennung des Vornamen des Absenders veröffentlichen.
Zudem weisen wir Sie ausdrücklich darauf hin, dass etwaige Rechte Dritter berücksichtigt werden müssen. Wenn Sie uns Dateien über WhatsApp zusenden, dienen diese der redaktionellen Verwertung durch RPG und RPD. Sie räumen uns das einfache, inhaltlich, räumlich und zeitlich unbeschränkte Recht ein, die übermittelten Dateien (wie zum Beispiel Texte, Fotos, Audio, Video) für unsere Zwecke (redaktionell) zu nutzen.