  1. Digital
  2. Podcasts

"Coronavirus NRW" - News im Podcast: Digitalisierung, Hilfspaket im Bundestag

Nachrichten zum Hören : Coronavirus in NRW – die Lage am Abend

In diesem Podcast informieren wir täglich zur aktuellen Lage in NRW in Bezug auf die Corona-Pandemie. Foto: Phil Ninh

Düsseldorf Das abendliche Update zu Sars-CoV-2 in der Region zum Hören. Heute: Wie uns die Digitalisierung im Kampf gegen Corona helfen kann - und zu welchem Preis.

Außerdem: Der Bund verabschiedet sein Rettungspaket - was die Opposition dazu sagt. Dazu: die aktuellsten Nachrichten zum Thema Corona aus der Region.

Den Podcast können Sie auch direkt über Ihr Podcast-Programm hören. Fügen Sie die URL https://podcasts.rp-online.de/duesseldorf-aufwacher/feed/podcast/ zu Ihren Podcast-Abos hinzu. Sie können den regulären Aufwacher auch direkt bei Spotify oder iTunes hören.

Hier geht es zur Übersicht unserer Podcast-Formate.

Sie haben Fragen zur Corona-Pandemie, die bislang unbeantwortet geblieben sind? Dann schreiben Sie uns! Sie erreichen uns per Mail an cvd@rp-online.de oder per Whatsapp.

Kontaktaufnahme via WhatsApp

Sie können gerne Ihre Fragen auch via WhatsApp uns stellen (per Text oder Sprachnachricht). Die Telefonnummer: 0171 9038099. Sofern Sie uns eine Nachricht übermitteln, können wir diese unter Nennung des Vornamen des Absenders veröffentlichen.

Zudem weisen wir Sie ausdrücklich darauf hin, dass etwaige Rechte Dritter berücksichtigt werden müssen. Wenn Sie uns Dateien über WhatsApp zusenden, dienen diese der redaktionellen Verwertung durch RPG und RPD. Sie räumen uns das einfache, inhaltlich, räumlich und zeitlich unbeschränkte Recht ein, die übermittelten Dateien (wie zum Beispiel Texte, Fotos, Audio, Video) für unsere Zwecke (redaktionell) zu nutzen.