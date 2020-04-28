Störung bei Server : Viele Vodafone-Kunden am Montagabend ohne Internet

Viele Vodafone-Kunden am Montagabend ohne Internet

Eine Box mit dem Logo von Vodafone steht in einem Shop des Unternehmens vor einem Logo von Unitymedia.Symbolbild. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Düsseldorf Am frühen Montagabend meldeten zahlreiche Kunden der Mobilfunkgesellschaft Vodafone Internetausfälle. Betroffen waren größtenteils private WLAN-Verbindungen. Ein gestörter Server wurde inzwischen repariert.

Im Kabelnetz des Telefon- und Internetanbieters Vodafone hat es in Teilen Deutschlands am Montagabend eine Störung gegeben. Gegen 22 Uhr meldete Vodafone dann, der Datenverkehr fließe wieder normal, nachdem ein Techniker neue Software auf einem gestörten Server installiert habe. Doch auch am Dienstagmorgen meldeten sich noch frustrierte Nutzer, bei denen nach wie vor Probleme bestehen.