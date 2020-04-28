28. April 2020 um 07:51 Uhr
Störung bei Server
:
Viele Vodafone-Kunden am Montagabend ohne Internet
Eine Box mit dem Logo von Vodafone steht in einem Shop des Unternehmens vor einem Logo von Unitymedia.Symbolbild.
Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow
Düsseldorf Am frühen Montagabend meldeten zahlreiche Kunden der Mobilfunkgesellschaft Vodafone Internetausfälle. Betroffen waren größtenteils private WLAN-Verbindungen. Ein gestörter Server wurde inzwischen repariert.
Im Kabelnetz des Telefon- und Internetanbieters Vodafone hat es in Teilen Deutschlands am Montagabend eine Störung gegeben. Gegen 22 Uhr meldete Vodafone dann, der Datenverkehr fließe wieder normal, nachdem ein Techniker neue Software auf einem gestörten Server installiert habe. Doch auch am Dienstagmorgen meldeten sich noch frustrierte Nutzer, bei denen nach wie vor Probleme bestehen.
Auf Twitter hatten zuvor zahlreiche Vodafone-Kunden von Netzausfällen geschrieben: „Danke @vodafone_de seit 2h kein Internet mehr! Da macht Home Office Spaß“, twitterte ein Nutzer.
Grund für die Störung war den Angaben zufolge ein Softwareproblem auf einem Server, der den Internetverkehr steuert, wie das Unternehmen mitteilte. Der Datenverkehr sei daher nicht so rund gelaufen wie gewohnt.
Bei Kunden in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen und Baden-Württemberg kam es demnach zu Einschränkungen beim Aufrufen von Webseiten, beim Streamen von Filmen und bei Online-Spielen. Wie viele Kunden die Störung betraf, war zunächst nicht bekannt.