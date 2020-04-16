Kampf gegen Corona-Fakenews : Facebook warnt Nutzer nach Likes für Falschmeldungen

  1. Digital
Facebook warnt Nutzer nach „Likes“ für Corona-Falschmeldungen

Facebook will seinen Kampf gegen Fakenews in der Coronakrise ausweiten. (Symbol). Foto: AP/Amr Alfiky

Los Angeles Facebook will seine User künftig wissen lassen, wenn sie eine Coronavirus-Falschmeldung mit „Gefällt mir“ markiert, auf sie reagiert oder sie kommentiert haben. Zudem soll es einen neuen Bereich „Get the Facts“ geben.

Außerdem sollen den betroffenen Nutzern Informationen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation weitergeleitet werden, die Gerüchte rund um das neue Virus entlarven, wie Facebook am Donnerstag ankündigte.

In den kommenden Wochen würden Nutzer die Warnungen rund um die falschen Einträge sehen können. Konkret geht es dabei um Falschnachrichten, die bereits von sogenannten Moderatoren enttarnt und gelöscht worden sind. Vor der Entfernung werden die Inhalte oft Tausende Male angesehen und geteilt. Häufig handelt es sich um Verschwörungstheorien rund um die Entstehung des neuen Coronavirus und angebliche Impfstoffe; täglich werden solche in die Irre führenden Videos und Beiträge veröffentlicht.

Für Nutzer hat Facebook bereits einen Bereich namens Covid-19-Informationszentrum eingerichtet. Wer ihn abonniert, bekommt unter anderem anerkannte Informationen über die Lungenerkrankung und die Coronavirus-Pandemie zu sehen. Der Bereich werde eine Funktion namens „Get the Facts“ hinzubekommen, kündigte das Unternehmen an. Diese werde faktengeprüfte Artikel enthalten und über Falschinformationen rund um das Virus aufklären.

(csi/dpa)